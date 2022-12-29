Pele’s net worth – Footballer died leaving millions to beloved





During the peak of his career, Pele was the highest-paid athletes in the world and held many records during his career. But how much was the 82-year-old worth off the pitch?

His reported net worth was $100million, which is equivalent to £83million, as claimed by Forbes. Pele, who was a true icon for football in South America, scored 1,297 goals across his career. Due to this, he remains the highest goal scorer of all time, having broken through the sport at the age of 15. After his playing career, Pele was also the Minister of Sports. READ MORE: Pele dead: Brazil football icon dies aged 82 after battling colon cancer

Pele had been married three times and, in total, fathered seven children. Speaking of his relationships, he admitted, during his Netflix documentary, to letting his eyes wonder elsewhere. He even revealed to not knowing how many children he had at one point due to the number of affairs he had had. He fathered three children with his first wife, Rosemeri dos Reis Cholbi.