AWS Plans More Data Center Campuses via $35B Investment in

Amazon’s (Nasdaq: AMZN) cloud computing business looks to increase the number of its data center campuses in Virginia as part of a $35 billion investment that will run through 2040.

According to a post on Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s website Friday, Amazon Web Services‘ planned footprint expansion is in support of its long-term growth in the state, where a thousand more jobs will be generated for the new campuses.

Roger Wehner, director of economic development at AWS, said Virginia is known for its innovation and cloud computing leadership attributable to highly-skilled workforce investment as well as long-term public and private partnership focus. He added that the company has spent over $35 billion in the state since 2006, when its first data centers and operations facilities were built.

AWS will be eligible to tax exemptions and up to $140 million custom performance grant through a Major Employment and Investment project if approved.