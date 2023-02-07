

take the series

Australia’s cricketing fortunes have taken a turn for the worse as India have taken the series in a very unlikely victory. The series began with a bang, with Australia winning the first Test match in Adelaide by a huge margin of eight wickets. However, it was all downhill from there, with India winning the next three matches, culminating in a comprehensive victory in the fourth Test in Brisbane.

The cause of Australia’s downfall can be attributed to a number of factors. Firstly, the batting performance was lacklustre, with the top order failing to fire on all cylinders. This was compounded by the lack of depth in the batting line up, with the middle order unable to provide the necessary support to the top order.

In addition, the bowling attack was unable to contain the Indian batsmen, with the spinners in particular being ineffective. This allowed the Indian batsmen to score freely, resulting in big totals that Australia were unable to chase down.

The series result is a huge disappointment for Australia, who had been tipped to win the series before it began. However, they will take some solace in the fact that they won the first Test, and that their performance in the rest of the series was far from disastrous.

The result also serves as a warning for Australia, as it highlights the importance of having depth in their batting line up and the need for their bowlers to be able to contain the opposition. If they are able to address these issues, then they will be in a much stronger position to challenge for the series victory next time.



