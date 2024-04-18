Air India & Supari Studios Nominated In the 28th Annual Webby Awards

47 SHARES Facebook Twitter

Air India & Supari Studios Nominated For Best Original Music or Music Supervision – Advertising; Media & PR; In the 28th Annual Webby Awards

India, April 17th, 2024: Air India and Supari Studios have been nominated for Best Original Music or Music Supervision – Advertising; Media & PR; in the 28th Annual Webby Awards. Hailed as the “Internet’s highest honor” by The New York Times, The Webby Awards, presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS), is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet. IADAS, which nominates and selects The Webby Award Winners, is comprised of Internet industry experts including Marian Croak, VP of Engineering – Responsible AI & Human Centered Technology, Google; Sarah Harden, CEO, Hello Sunshine; Tobe Nwigwe, Artist & Actor; Shigetaka Kurita, Artist & Father of Emojis; Severin Hacker, Cofounder & CTO, Duolingo; Law Roach, Image Architect; Yann LeCun, VP & Chief AI Scientist, Meta; Roxane Gay, Host, The Roxane Gay Agenda; Quinta Brunson, Writer, Director and Actor; Questlove, DJ and Producer; Todd Kaplan, Chief Marketing Officer, Pepsi Co; Ashley Murphy, VP Global Consumer Marketing, Rare Beauty; Nelly Mensah, VP of Digital Innovation, Global Head of Web3 and Metaverse, LVMH; Jim Habig, Vice President Marketing, LinkedIn; and Tonya Custis, Director of AI Research, Autodesk.

“Nominees like Supari Studios are setting the standard for innovation and creativity on the Internet,” said Nick Borenstein, General Manager of The Webby Awards. “It is an incredible achievement to be selected among the best from the nearly 13,000 entries we received this year.”

Akshat Gupt – Co-Founder and CCO – Kulfi Collective said “As a nominee, Supari Studios is also eligible to win a Webby People’s Voice Award, which is voted online by fans across the globe. From now until April 18th, Supari Studios fans can cast their votes at https://bit.ly/3TNB8wn.”

Winners will be announced on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, and honored in a star-studded show at Cipriani Wall Street. Winners will have an opportunity to deliver one of The Webby Awards’ famous 5-Word Speeches. Past 5-Word Speeches include: Steve Wilhite’s “It’s Pronounced “Jif” not ‘Gif’; NASA’s “Houston We Have A Webby”; and SZA’s “The Internet Scares Me. Thanks.”

About Supari Studios: Supari Studios is an award-winning content studio that helps brands create differentiated, relatable and scalable video content properties for Gen Y & Gen Z audiences online. Over the past 11 years, we have undertaken 500+ projects that have garnered over two billion views for brands such as Red Bull, Spotify, Google, Estée Lauder, Netflix and Asian Paints, among others. We are specialists in online video content and help brands engage with their audiences by blending content with strategy, creativity and technology.

Find The Webby Awards Online:

Website: webbyawards.com

Instagram: @TheWebbyAwards

X: @TheWebbyAwards

Facebook: Facebook.com/TheWebbyAwards

YouTube: youtube.com/thewebbyawards

Tiktok: @thewebbyawards

Linkedin: The Webby Awards

About The Webby Awards:

Hailed as the “Internet’s highest honor” by The New York Times, The Webby Awards is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet, including Websites and Mobile Sites; Video; Advertising; Media & PR; Apps & Software; Social; Podcasts; Games and AI, Metaverse & Virtual. Established in 1996, The Webby Awards received nearly 13,000 entries from all 50 states and over 70 countries worldwide this year. The Webby Awards are presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS). Sponsors and Partners of The Webby Awards include WP Engine, LinkedIn, Verizon, YouGov, NAACP, KPMG, Wall Street Journal, Fast Company, Vox Media, The Hustle, Podcast Movement, It’s Nice That, Convince & Convert, The Neuron, The Gradient, Last Week in AI, MKT1, Bens Bites, The Tilt, Orangeletter, AIGA and The Standard Hotel.