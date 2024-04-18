Shaadi.com sends two cricket lovers that connected on its IG

39 SHARES Facebook Twitter

Shaadi.com sends two strangers who met in their Instagram comment section for an IPL Match

The platform organised a special post-match presentation where the guy received a Green Flag Cap, declaring him a Verified Green Flag player!

In a twist worthy of the most thrilling T20 games, a self proclaimed cricketing fan and lover boy, Parth (@parthmadrid), has scored big time in the comment section of Shaadi.com!

During the ongoing MI Vs CSK IPL clash, Parth displayed his knack for the game but also on the grounds of romance! With his creative match updates, he bowled over the heart of fellow cricket lover Simra (@simraissime_). Parth’s witty banter earned him runs in the comment section and secured him the coveted title of ‘Man of the Match’ on the internet!

It all started on April 14th, during the fiery showdown between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. Simra, feeling bowled over by the excitement of the match, expressed her frustration about not having a partner to watch the match and the rest, as they say, is history in the making.

Parth and Simra’s match made in cricketing heaven is a testament to the fact that love can be found in the most unexpected places, even amidst the chaos of the IPL!

His comments caught Anupam Mital's (CEO & Founder of Shaadi.com) attention too and here's how the super shark reacted –

Everyone on the internet picked this up and talked about how CSK won the match but this guy won the trophy in Shaadi.com’s comment section –

With the entire social media batting for Parth, Shaadi.com decided to bowl them a googly by gifting the two strangers tickets to catch an IPL match together. Not stopping there, they also handed Parth a Shaadi.com certified Green Flag Cap, declaring him a Verified Green Flag player!

