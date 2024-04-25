EURO 2024’s Most Accessible Football Stadiums Revealed

62 SHARES Facebook Twitter

As the anticipation builds for EURO 2024, it’s essential that every fan, regardless of their physical abilities, should have the opportunity to enjoy the thrill of live football.

In order to shine a spotlight on the venues leading the way in accessibility for disabled fans, the experts at Live Football Tickets analysed wheelchair accessible seating, toilets, parking spaces, and other accessible services of each EURO 24 stadium, to reveal the most accessible stadiums.

The Most Accessible Euro 2024 Stadiums:

Olympiastadion: Berlin

Claiming the number one spot and the title of Euro 2024’s most accessible stadium, with a final score of 7.5 out of ten is the Olympiastadion in Berlin.

The venue has ramp access throughout, as well as 60 designated disabled parking spaces, ten accessible toilets and 20% of seats designated for wheelchair users.

All accessible seating areas come with unobstructed views of the pitch, ensuring that fans with disabilities or mobility impairments can enjoy the game comfortably.

Mercedes-Benz Arena: Stuttgart

In second place with a final accessibility score of 6.4 out of ten is the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Stuttgart. The stadium provides 28% wheelchair accessible seating spaces, 19 accessible toilets, and 47 accessible parking spaces.

As well as offering a range of accessible services, the venue employs trained staff to assist visitors with disabilities and ensure that their needs are met promptly.

Allianz Arena: Munich

Taking the third place spot with a total accessibility score of 6 out of ten is the Allianz Arena in Munich.

The stadium offers the highest number of wheelchair accessible seating spaces out of all ten stadiums, dedicating 30% of its 227 seats to those with mobility issues. The stadium’s 19 accessible toilets and 47 designated accessible parking spaces help cement its position in the top three.

Stefan Balkenende of Live Football Tickets comments:

“It’s great to see more stadiums upholding the values of the sport by prioritising accessibility and inclusivity. EURO 2024 is a huge event in the football calendar, and every fan should get their chance to be part of the excitement.

This isn’t just a matter of compliance, it’s a testament to the true spirit of football. Every fan’s voice matters, and every fan deserves the opportunity to cheer for their team, share in the excitement, and feel the sense of community that football uniquely offers.”