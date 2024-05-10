New report on the nuclear threats in the Russian Arctic

89 SHARES Facebook Twitter

On May 14th from 14:00 to 15:30 (GMT+3) the nuclear advisors of The Bellona Environmental Transparency Center will host an online event to present new report on the nuclear and radiation threats in the Russian Arctic.

The Soviet nuclear legacy on the North-West of Russia includes the radionuclide-contaminated buildings of the former military base at Andreeva Bay, spent nuclear fuel from nuclear submarines and the status of sunken nuclear and radiation-hazardous objects at the bottom of the Arctic seas.

“As Russian money goes to war instead of environmental protection, the Russian Arctic remains a radiation threat”, – claims Bellona’s nuclear advisor and the author of the report Alexandr Nikitin.

The greatest threat to the environment is the nuclear submarine K-27, whose reactors are loaded with highly enriched nuclear fuel. It was scuttled decades ago off the coast of the Novaya Zemlya archipelago, where today the Russian Ministry of Defense is testing new weapons.

The war in Ukraine has stopped international cooperation to eliminate nuclear and radiation threats in this region. Before the war, Norway, with the support of a number of European countries, led large-scale efforts to rid the region of the Soviet nuclear legacy.

Moderator of the event: Dmitry Gorchakov, nuclear advisor at The Bellona Foundation

For details please contact:

Nikita Petrov, Communication advisor: nikita@bellona.org

About us:

The Bellona Environmental Transparency Center, based in Vilnius, is an investigative group within the Bellona Foundation that operates as an independent non-profit solution-oriented environmental NGO. Our team monitors and analyzes Russia’s environmental impact within and across borders with a special focus on nuclear and radiation safety and security, climate change, and industrial pollution in the Russian Arctic. Our websites: bellona.ru and bellona.org

On 18 April 2023 the Russian general prosecutor’s office declared Bellona to be an undesirable organization.