Ruskin College 125th Anniversary Lecture Series: Will Hutton

Date: 23 May 2024: 4pm-6pm

Venue: University of West London

As part of Ruskin College’s 125th Anniversary celebrations, author and journalist Will Hutton discusses his latest book: This Time No Mistakes: How to Remake Britain at a free University of West London event to be held at its Ealing campus. Refreshments will be provided.

This event is part of a series of lectures by prominent thinkers and policymakers considering the future of capitalism, inequality, education and skills to mark Ruskin College’s 125th anniversary.

In This Time No Mistakes: How to Remake Britain. Hutton considers what a British state fit for the 21st century should look like.

Topics under discussion will include:

What intellectual traditions can we draw inspiration from to address the UK’s present problems?

How can we transition from an ‘I society’ to a ‘We society’ where all are treated fairly?

How can businesses both increase economic growth and reduce social inequality?