Ruskin College 125th Anniversary Lecture Series: Will Hutton

Date: 23 May 2024: 4pm-6pm
Venue: University of West London
As part of Ruskin College’s 125th Anniversary celebrations, author and journalist Will Hutton discusses his latest book: This Time No Mistakes: How to Remake Britain at a free University of West London event to be held at its Ealing campus. Refreshments will be provided.
This event is part of a series of lectures by prominent thinkers and policymakers considering the future of capitalism, inequality, education and skills to mark Ruskin College’s 125th anniversary.
In This Time No Mistakes: How to Remake Britain. Hutton considers what a British state fit for the 21st century should look like.
Topics under discussion will include:
- What intellectual traditions can we draw inspiration from to address the UK’s present problems?
- How can we transition from an ‘I society’ to a ‘We society’ where all are treated fairly?
- How can businesses both increase economic growth and reduce social inequality?
Hutton has had a long and prestigious career in politics and media. Formerly editor-in-chief of the Observer, Chief Executive for the Work Foundation and Principal of Hertford College, he now co-chairs the Purposeful Company and is the president designate of the Academy of Social Sciences. He is best known for his influential works The State We’re In and The World We’re In, in which he sets out a ‘third way’ for social democracy.
