Biden says his and Obama's immigration record was a ‘mistake’

Matthew Choi

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said he and former President Barack Obama “made a mistake” because they did not achieve comprehensive immigration reform during their administration.

The remark came after President Donald Trump on Thursday night defended his administration’s policy of separating families at the border — a move that has been deeply criticized and was reversed in 2018. The parents of more than 500 children separated under that policy cannot be found.

During the debate, however, Trump went after Biden and Obama for creating detention facilities for undocumented immigrants in the first place.

