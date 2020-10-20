Charley Webb: Emmerdale star unveils 'cute' new addition as she addresses problem at home

By

“The garden is in such a mess because obviously the grass has got ruined from the builders but we are having it redone,” the Emmerdale actress explained.

The soap star went on to add: “That is where we’re going to work in there. Like a little office.

“It’s really cute, I love it.”

Charley also revealed she was going to purchase a sofa bed so guests can stay in the pretty summer house when it’s finished.

An earlier post showed Charley’s children playing the piano, giving fans an insight into the noisy activities her kids love to do at home.

Like this: Like Loading...