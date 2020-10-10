College football schedule today: Full TV coverage for Week 6 Power 5, top 25 games

Home Sports College football schedule today: Full TV coverage for Week 6 Power 5,...
Week 6 of the college football season presents several “prove it” games for teams looking to climb higher into the College Football Playoff picture.

Four games will take place on Saturday between top-25 teams: two in the ACC, another two in the SEC. Those include No. 4 Florida at No. 21 Texas A&M, No. 19 Virginia Tech at No. 8 North Carolina, No. 14 Tennessee at No. 3 Georgia and the “College GameDay” game of the week, No. 8 Miami at No. 1 Clemson.

Each of those ranked games brings something different to the table: For Florida-Texas A&M, it provides a direct comparison between the Gators and second-ranked Alabama, which beat the Aggies 52-24 a week prior; Virginia Tech-UNC will help determine whether Mack Brown’s Tar Heels are truly ACC contenders in a year they don’t face Clemson in the regular season.

Speaking of the Tigers, they get their latest shot from Miami, which has looked strong three games into the season. But the last time these teams faced off as top-10 opponents came in the 2017 ACC championship game, when the Tigers demolished the seventh-ranked Hurricanes 38-3. Then there’s No. 14 Tennessee, which will look to see if it’s ahead of schedule under Jeremy Pruitt against Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs, fresh off a 27-6 thrashing of then-seventh-ranked Auburn.

And, while it has certainly lost its sheen due to early-season losses, the Red River Rivalry between Texas and Oklahoma is always worth tuning in to watch.

Here’s the full college football Week 6 schedule for every Power 5 and top-25 team, including TV schedule, final scores and how to watch every game live:

MORE: Watch select NCAA football games live with fuboTV (7-day trial)

College football schedule Week 6: What games are on today?

Friday, Oct. 2

GameTime (ET)TV channel
Louisville at Georgia Tech7:30 p.m.ESPN, fuboTV

Saturday, Oct. 3

GameTime (ET)TV channel
No. 4 Florida at No. 21 Texas A&MNoonESPN, fuboTV
No. 17 LSU at Missouri*Noon 
No. 19 Virginia Tech at No. 8 North CarolinaNoonABC, fuboTV
No. 22 Texas at OklahomaNoonFox, fuboTV
Coastal Carolina at No. 23 LouisianaNoonESPN2, fuboTV
N.C. State at VirginiaNoonACC Network, fuboTV
South Carolina at VanderbiltNoonSEC Network, fuboTV
Duke at Syracuse12:30 p.m.ESPN3
No. 14 Tennessee at No. 3 Georgia3:30 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Texas-San Antonio at No. 15 BYU3:30 p.m.ESPN2, fuboTV
Texas Tech at No. 24 Iowa State3:30 p.m.ABC, fuboTV
Arkansas at No. 13 Auburn4 p.m.SECN, fuboTV
Pitt at Boston College4 p.m.ACCN, fuboTV
Kansas State at TCU4 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
No. 2 Alabama at Ole Miss*7:30 p.m.ESPN, fuboTV
No. 7 Miami at No. 1 Clemson7:30 p.m.NBC, fuboTV
Mississippi State at Kentucky7:30 p.m.SECN, fuboTV

*reflects games affected by Hurricane Delta

MORE: College football Week 5 picks against the spread

How to watch, live stream college football games

The Week 5 games involving ranked teams will be broadcast live on national TV, with games appearing on ESPN, Fox, ABC, CBS, NBC and the SEC Network. Live streaming options include WatchESPN, CBS All Access, Fox.com, Peacock or fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.

College football scores Week 6

Friday, Oct. 2

Game
Louisville at Georgia Tech

Saturday, Oct. 3

Game
No. 4 Florida at No. 21 Texas A&M
No. 19 Virginia Tech at No. 8 North Carolina
No. 22 Texas at Oklahoma
Coastal Carolina at No. 23 Louisiana
N.C. State at Virginia
South Carolina at Vanderbilt
Duke at Syracuse
No. 14 Tennessee at No. 3 Georgia
Texas-San Antonio at No. 15 BYU
Texas Tech at No. 24 Iowa State
Arkansas at No. 13 Auburn
Pitt at Boston College
Kansas State at TCU
No. 2 Alabama at Ole Miss
No. 7 Miami at No. 1 Clemson
Mississippi State at Kentucky
Missouri at No. 17 LSU
