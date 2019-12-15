Galaxy Fold 2 could topple Motorola Razr with a picture-perfect upgrade

Motorola shook up the smartphone industry with the resurrection of its iconic Razr smartphone back in November. Unlike the 2004 original, the new Razr offers pliable OLED display inside its nostlagic flip-phone case.

Related articles

Following its unveiling, Express.co.uk went hands-on with the new Razr and was extremely impressed with its nostalgia drenched design and overall build quality. You can read our full Motorola Razr 2019 hands-on impressions here.

However, it seems Samsung is set to challenge Motorola with a follow-up to its Galaxy Fold. During its scheduled Developer Conference back in October, the South Korean tech giant previewed what it dubbed a “brand new form factor” for foldable phones.

In a short 20-second teaser video, Samsung showed the original Galaxy Fold seamlessly melding into Motorola Razr-esque clamshell design. At the time it was unclear when the firm was planning to debut such a device in full, if at all.

But now a new report from Bloomberg has claimed the Seoul-based tech giant is planning to unveil its clamshell Galaxy Fold successor “at around the time of the Galaxy S11’s launch in February”.

JUST IN: Motorola Razr 2019 first look review: Flipping your phone never felt so good