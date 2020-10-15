Home Celebrity Queen Elizabeth, 94, Looks Beautiful As She Makes First Royal Appearance In...
Celebrity

Queen Elizabeth, 94, Looks Beautiful As She Makes First Royal Appearance In 7 Months After Quarantining

0

Emily Selleck

Queen Elizabeth II has returned to public life, making her first appearance outside of castle walls since the coronavirus pandemic began.

British monarch Queen Elizabeth II made her first public engagement in seven months when she visited the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory on October 15. Her Majesty was joined by grandson Prince William as they ventured outside of castle walls, to Wiltshire, England, for the first time since the deadly COVID-19 pandemic began. The royals were at the laboratory to officially open the Energetics Analysis Centre, which is “dedicated to scientific research and analysis to protect the UK against terrorist and criminal threats relating to explosives” per Buckingham Palace.

queen
Queen Elizabeth steps out for the first time since March. Image: AP

The 94-year-old appeared to be in high spirits as she chatted with scientists and donned a bright pink ensemble. She wore a cashmere coat by  Stewart Parvin and a matching silk dress. She also work a pink Rachel Trevor Morgan hat, and accessorized with a small black purse, black gloves and matching shoes with a small heel. Of course, the Queen also wore her signature pearls.

Special safety members have been put into place to protect the longest reigning British monarch, per BBC, as she begins making public appearances for the first time since March. She and Prince Philip left Buckingham Palace to quarantine in Windsor, before heading to Balmoral Castle in Scotland during the Summer, then traveling to Sandringham Estate in England, where she spent time with Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their children.

queen
She has returned to public duties after quarantining for months. Image: AP

The Queen has been a source of support for the nation, amid the global pandemic, and made a rare broadcast appearance back in April 5. “While we have faced challenges before, this one is different. This time, we join with all nations across the globe in a common endeavor using the great advances of science and our instinctive compassion to heal,” she stated. “We will succeed, and that success will belong to every one of us. We should take comfort that although we have more still to endure, better days will return. We will be with our friends again. We will be with our families again. We will meet again.”

- Advertisement -
Previous articleIf you want a new iPad Air, you’d better start saving: leak claims release date is close
Next articleTrump team finds early success in restricting mail-in ballots

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity

John Cena’s Romantic History: From Nikki Bella Engagement To Shay Shariatzadeh Marriage & More

0
Alyssa Norwin Following John Cena’s secret wedding to Shay Shariatzadeh, we’re taking a look back at the other women he’s been romantically involved with over...
Read more
Celebrity

Stars — They're Just Like Us!

0
Us Weekly Staff They may live in the spotlight, but these stars have no problem doing every day tasks
Read more
Celebrity

Cardi B Confirms She’s Back Together With Offset: ‘I’m Crazy’

0
Jenna Lemoncelli Well, that was fast. Cardi B confirmed she’s back together with Offset in a new video — about one month to the date...
Read more
Celebrity

Rose McGowan calls 'Charmed' reboot 'a money grab' after star Sarah Jeffery calls her criticism 'pathetic'

0
Original Charmed actress Rose McGowan has clarified her stance on the reboot, after Sarah Jeffery, who plays one of three sister witches on the...
Read more
Celebrity

Jesse Metcalfe Picks ‘DWTS’ Winner, Shares Whether He’d Do More Reality TV

0
Emily Longeretta Gone too soon! Jesse Metcalfe had quite a journey on Dancing With the Stars. He and partner Sharna Burgess were eliminated from the...
Read more
Celebrity

Colin Jost Reveals Details About Wedding To Scarlett Johansson: Michael Che Will ‘Object’

0
Samantha Wilson When Michael Che inevitably ‘makes a scene’ at his wedding, Colin Jost is down for it! The ‘SNL’ star said in a new...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

John Cena’s Romantic History: From Nikki Bella Engagement To Shay Shariatzadeh Marriage & More

Celebrity 0
Alyssa Norwin Following John Cena’s secret wedding to Shay Shariatzadeh, we’re taking a look back at the other women he’s been romantically involved with over...
Read more

Coronavirus test: Oxford University develops NEW COVID-19 test – When can you get one?

Health 0
Oxford University scientists today announced they had developed a new test for COVID-19, which dramatically cuts down the time it takes to receive results....
Read more

Elvis Presley death: Bob Dylan didn't speak for a WEEK after King died

Entertainment 0
Dylan said at the time: "I just knew that I wasn’t going to work for anybody and nobody was going to be my boss. "Hearing...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: