Sky Q customers get the upgrade they've been missing but there's a price to pay

Sky has finally announced the news many have been waiting for. From this week, customers with the latest Sky Q devices will be able to broadcast Netflix to their TVs in stunning High Dynamic Range (HDR) quality.
It’s a big upgrade with this format offering an image which has brighter colours, better contrast and more realism.
Sky has been promising more HDR content for a while and with movies and sports next on the list to get this makeover it’s certainly a good time to subscribe to Sky Q.
However, before you get too excited about a night in front of your TV there are a few things you need to be aware of.
Firstly, not all Sky Q boxes are compatible with HDR. In fact, a number of early set-top boxes simply can’t access this new format and that means you’ll need to swap it for a brand new Q device.
Sky TV update brings Netflix in HDR to your TV
Sky is happy to change things over with a new device easily sent to homes but it will cost you £50 to make the switch.
If you’re not sure which Sky Q box you’ve got, it’s simple to check: Pick up your Sky Q remote and Press the Home button then navigate to Settings > System Info.
So that’s the first hurdle but there are more things to consider as you’ll also need to subscribe to Netflix via Sky and to watch in HDR you’ll need Netflix Premium which is included in the Ultra HD + HD pack (extra £10 per month).
Then there’s your TV as not all sets are HDR-ready so it’s worth checking that the television in your living room has this technology before swapping your Q box and subscribing this premium service.
If you’re happy with these changes and extra price then you will be treated to much more immersive experience especially when bingeing on Netflix boxsets.
Speaking about the new update, Fraser Stirling, Group Chief Product Officer, Sky, said: “It’s great to add Netflix’s HDR films and TV shows to the growing collection of stunning HDR content on Sky Q, giving our customers a brighter, bolder and more realistic viewing experience. Netflix HDR is the latest in a string of new features we’ve added to Sky Q, including; enhanced voice search, a sleek new home screen design and apps like Fiit and Roxi, making it easier for customers to find more of what they love in one place.”