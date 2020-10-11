Sky Q customers get the upgrade they've been missing but there's a price to pay

Related articles

It’s a big upgrade with this format offering an image which has brighter colours, better contrast and more realism.

Sky has been promising more HDR content for a while and with movies and sports next on the list to get this makeover it’s certainly a good time to subscribe to Sky Q.

However, before you get too excited about a night in front of your TV there are a few things you need to be aware of.

Firstly, not all Sky Q boxes are compatible with HDR. In fact, a number of early set-top boxes simply can’t access this new format and that means you’ll need to swap it for a brand new Q device.

READ MORE: Sky TV and BT viewers just lost access to dozens of popular channels and movies