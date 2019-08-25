PS5 release date REVEAL: Big PlayStation 5 news for Sony PS4 fans ‘leaked’

A new report out this week suggests Sony will wait until 2020 to announce their PS5 release date plans. Many expect the new PlayStation 5 console to be launched in 2020 as a rival to Xbox Scarlett. But some gamers have also been waiting for an update on the PS5 in 2019, away from the technical stuff we’ve already found out about. Sony could do this at any time they want, not being tied down by event schedules like E3 and Gamescom. They could announce a big PlayStation event for later in 2019 and use it to reveal the release date and price. But the most recent rumour on the subject suggests that Sony is planning to wait until 2020 to do this. This new report, via ComicBook, needs to be taken with a big pinch of salt as it’s been posted online and can’t be verified past that point. From what has been shared, Sony will hold a big PlayStation event during February 2020, which will include important news on the PS5.

This could mean fans finding out the price of the new system, along with the official release date, which will no doubt be set for later in 2020. Reference to this reveal is not part of the PS5 leak, but it would make sense for Sony to share this information during the full console full reveal, or a few months after. Whatever happens, if this rumour is proven right, it means we won't find out the PS5 release date until 2020. This would follow a similar formula to what Sony used for announcing the PS4, meaning it's entirely possible. The official launch window for the PS4 was November 2013, followed by a further release in other regions in 2014. The new rumour adds that the games being used to showcase the PlayStation 5's power would include The Last of Us Part 2. But it would make sense that Sony would show off whatever current-gen projects they have, as they have already confirmed that many will be cross-generational. You would also expect Sony to include a new game built for next-gen tech in mind that could really show off the added power of the PS5.