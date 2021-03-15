NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Brian May performs Wellerman sea shanty with Nathan Evans: Wants...

Brian May performs Wellerman sea shanty with Nathan Evans: Wants 'serious' team up – WATCH

Nathan Evans’ rendition of the Wellerman sea shanty has proven to be a huge success in recent months as the track stormed up the charts. And it wasn’t long before Queen guitarist Brian May was covering the song on his Instagram page, admitting he’d like to team-up with the Scottish TikTok star; leaving Evans speechless. Well, this weekend his dream came true, as the Wellerman singer performed a parody version of the track on Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway.
May joined the Wellerman performance remotely with a recorded guitar solo.

And afterwards post the clip on social media, where the 73-year-old wrote: “Sea Shanty culture goes mainstream !

“A little bit of Ant and Dec silliness tonight to which I contributed a morsel. Makes ya smile ?

“I’d enjoy doing something serious with Nathan some time, if the planets aligned … Bri.”

May added: “The shirt ? It’s a team shirt from the NASA New Horizons mission to fly-by Pluto – a precious piece of memorabilia for me. And … Ant and Dec – thanks for the invite ! #wellerman —- Bri .”

Meanwhile, the rock legend had hoped to tour the UK and Europe with Queen and Adam Lambert this summer.

However, the on-going pandemic saw the dates – what had already been postponed from last year – delayed to 2022.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of Queen’s final line-up when John Deacon joined Freddie Mercury, Roger Taylor and May in the iconic rock band.

To celebrate the milestone, a weekly 50-episode series of the greatest moments from the band’s history will launch on their official YouTube account from this Friday.

According to the synopsis. Queen The Greatest “will take you from Queen’s earliest shows at London’s Rainbow and Odeon through vast arenas across the entire world on a journey culminating with the band’s latest record-setting achievements with Adam Lambert.

“Along with spectacular concert footage, sound checks, backstage and rare after-show access we get to explore the stories behind the songs, hits and album tracks, drawn from the extensive footage that exists in the official archive while also uncovering and sharing rare and previously unseen gems.

 “Some of these moments will be familiar, others rare or forgotten, some record-breaking milestones, others quirky and unusual but all of which remind us of the impact Queen has maintained for five decades and continues through to today.”

