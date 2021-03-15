Brian May performs Wellerman sea shanty with Nathan Evans: Wants 'serious' team up – WATCH

Nathan Evans’ rendition of the Wellerman sea shanty has proven to be a huge success in recent months as the track stormed up the charts. And it wasn’t long before Queen guitarist Brian May was covering the song on his Instagram page, admitting he’d like to team-up with the Scottish TikTok star; leaving Evans speechless. Well, this weekend his dream came true, as the Wellerman singer performed a parody version of the track on Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway.

May joined the Wellerman performance remotely with a recorded guitar solo. And afterwards post the clip on social media, where the 73-year-old wrote: “Sea Shanty culture goes mainstream ! “A little bit of Ant and Dec silliness tonight to which I contributed a morsel. Makes ya smile ? “I’d enjoy doing something serious with Nathan some time, if the planets aligned … Bri.” READ MORE: Queen guitarist Brian May performs Wellerman sea shanty – WATCH

May added: “The shirt ? It’s a team shirt from the NASA New Horizons mission to fly-by Pluto – a precious piece of memorabilia for me. And … Ant and Dec – thanks for the invite ! #wellerman —- Bri .” Meanwhile, the rock legend had hoped to tour the UK and Europe with Queen and Adam Lambert this summer. However, the on-going pandemic saw the dates – what had already been postponed from last year – delayed to 2022. This year marks the 50th anniversary of Queen’s final line-up when John Deacon joined Freddie Mercury, Roger Taylor and May in the iconic rock band.