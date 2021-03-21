Fox hires former GOP lawmaker Greg Walden as political consultant

Former Rep. Greg Walden Gregory (Greg) Paul WaldenFox hires former GOP lawmaker Greg Walden as political consultant Here are the three GOP lawmakers who voted for the Equality Act Lobbying world MORE (R-Ore.) has signed Fox Corporation as his first client for a new political consulting company, Alpine Advisors.

Walden, who served as House Energy and Commerce Committee chairman and retired in January, was hired by Fox this month and is expected to advise the media company’s senior executives.

He will be providing strategic advice for Fox until his one-year lobbying ban is up in Jan. 2022, according to Fox.

“From policy to politics, few people possess the experience and expertise of Greg Walden. Fox is extremely pleased to be the beneficiary of his advice and counsel,” said Danny O’Brien, executive vice president and head of government relations at Fox.

Walden was first elected to Congress in 1998 and announced his retirement in Oct. 2019. He launched Alpine Advisors, a policy and strategic advisory firm, in February. The firm is a partnership with lobbying shop Alpine Group and Walden, as chairman, focuses on energy, technology, telecommunications, and health care.

Walden was the top Republican on the Energy and Commerce Committee from 2017 to his retirement. He also chaired the National Republican Congressional Committee for the 2014 and 2016 cycles.

While in Congress, Walden founded the Digital Television Caucus and was a member of the centrist Republican Main Street Partnership.

