Moderna vaccine: Who makes it, where was the Moderna vaccine...

Health

Moderna vaccine: Who makes it, where was the Moderna vaccine developed?

Moderna’s vaccine was developed in collaboration with the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

The vast majority of the jabs are being produced at the US bitech firm’s base in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

They are then sent on to other centres to be filled and finished – with centres including Catalent’s biologics facility in Bloomington, Indiana, and Baxter’s site in Bloomington, Indiana.

However, firms around the world have stepped in to help turn the US operation global.

