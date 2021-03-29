PS Plus April free game rumour includes a surprise Civ 6 PS4 inclusion

A surprise addition could be coming to the PS Plus April 2021 free games lineup for PS4 and PS4 console owners. The good news is that it won’t be long before we find out the official roster, with Sony expected to announce its plans later this week. This will include whatever games are being offered for free during April 2021 as part of an existing PlayStation Plus subscription. We already know that Oddworld Soulstorm is part of the deal, following a big announcement from Sony earlier this year. Not only will PS4 gamers get to play the brand new Abe adventure, but PlayStation 5 console owners will be able to enjoy the next-gen version at no extra charge.

So the big question is, what game will be joining Oddworld: Soulstorm as part of PlayStation Plus’ April lineup? The most recent rumour includes a surprise inclusion that could prove popular with turn-based strategy games. Fans have spotted a few interesting things that could point to Civilization 6 as a potential inclusion. It’s been noted that CIV VI has been listed as a PS Plus title on the Japanese PlayStation Store. This has been shared online by gamers keeping track of the latest PS Plus news, while others have pointed out that the game is also popping up as unavailable in some regions. This has in the past indicated that something special is being planned for PlayStation Plus across PS4 and PS5. So what could spoil all this sleuthing? Well, for one thing, Civilization 6 is currently available to play for free until March 29.

You need to have a PS Plus subscription, with CIV 6 also available as a free-to-play title on Xbox and Steam. 2K warns that this free test will end at around 7pm GMT on Monday, March 29, across all platform, with the latest announcement adding: “After each Free Play period ends, a user must buy the game to continue playing. Achievements earned carry over to purchased games.” While it’s great a chance to play CIV 6 today, it does seem unlikely that Sony would then release it as a free game in April. There’s a chance that the latest store changes for Civilization 6 are connected to the new free-to-play offer.