Princess Beatrice 'just like mum Sarah Ferguson' in 'uninhibited' new video – expert

Speaking about the charity campaign, Beatrice said: “It’s no secret that I struggled with my dyslexia as a child and often even wished it away.
“But now I see it as a tremendous gift and I want every dyslexic child to know that they too can tap into their dyslexic strengths.”
Body language expert Judi James analysed the new clip of Beatrice for Express.co.uk and shared her insights.
Fergie has written books for children and during lockdown launched a Story Time with Fergie and Friends project on social media.
The project means that over the past year Fergie has regularly shared videos of herself reading children’s books online.
Beatrice seems to harness some of her mother’s energy while speaking to children about reading in the new video, Judi claimed.
“From the perky, head-tilt greeting of ‘Hello, I’m Beatrice’ to later in the reading where she warms to her theme and relaxes, sounding as impressed by what she is reading as her audience will be, she delivers from a mirrored state to motivate her audience via example.”
According to the expert, Beatrice conveys some sadness when touching upon her own dyslexia struggle.
Judi said: “There is only one moment of sad reflection when she describes being dyslexic at school as being ‘a bit of a struggle’.
Beatrice seems to embrace childlike body language in order to connect with her young audience, Judi claimed.
The expert said: “Like a child, she performs a small self-hug of delight as she tells us ‘I feel soooo lucky!’ and her skills of verbal emphasis make her repeated use of the promoted word ‘Xtraordinary’ a great plug for the book.”
Judi claimed Beatrice is a dead ringer for her mum Sarah as she “lets go of her inhibitions” in the video.
“She also does a very good verbal and non-verbal version of resilience, throwing her head back and enunciating with energy as she tells us with contagious pride that she is ‘Made by Dyslexia’.”
Beatrice is extremely close to her little sister Princess Eugenie, 31, who gave birth to a baby boy last month.
Following a relaxation of lockdown restrictions on Monday, Beatrice will finally be able to meet her new nephew August.
