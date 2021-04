Under the guidance, anyone coming from the UK, “whatever their nationality, are no longer required to have a compelling reason to enter French territory”.

However, all travellers over the age of 11 would be required to have a negative PCR Covid test, and a seven-day isolation period on arrival.

How bad is Covid in France?

On Wednesday, France’s health ministry reported 59,038 new cases.

The country is facing a peak of over 5,000 people in intensive care.