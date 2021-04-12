Diabetes type 2: Worst breakfast choices which will increase symptoms of high blood sugar

To follow a healthy diet for your type 2 diabetes, understanding how different foods affect your blood sugar is most crucial.

Carbohydrates, which are found to the largest degree in grains, bread, pasta, milk, sweets, fruit, and starchy vegetables, are broken down into glucose in the blood, which raises blood sugar, potentially leading to hyperglycaemia.

Proteins and fats have little, if any, impact blood sugar, hence they are often recommended to help keep blood sugars healthy.

