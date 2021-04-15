After 20 Years, This Amazing Famicom Collection Is Finally Complete

The Famicom was Nintendo’s first smash-hit home system and spawned the NES in the west. The shared library of these systems is immense, especially by standards of the period – in Japan alone, over 1000 games were released for the console.

“How long would it take someone to collect all of those games, complete-in-box?”, we hear you ponder. Well, ponder no longer, as someone has actually gone and done it. That someone is Japanese YouTuber SOMARI, who, in just over 20 years, has finally completed their Famicom collection:

【ご報告】

先月、2021年3月11日『スノーブラザース』の購入をもって ファミコン カセット市販品 全1053タイトルを箱・説明書付でコンプリートできました!!

2000年12月に『機動戦士Zガンダム』を購入して以来、20年3ヶ月かかりました。

人生の苦楽を共にした #ファミコン よ、これからもよろしくな!!😉 pic.twitter.com/t0AkbtcYGq— SOMARI【YouTube ソマリ・チャンネル】 (@smr_an_fami)

April 11, 2021

Last month, on March 11, 2021, with the purchase of “Snow Brothers”, I was able to complete all 1053 NES cassette commercial products with boxes and instructions!! It has been 20 years and 3 months since I purchased “Mobile Suit Z Gundam” in December 2000. Thanks to everyone who has always supported me, I have reached this point! thank you very much!!

The final game was Toaplan’s port of Snow Bros., in case you were wondering. All of the 1053 games are complete in their original packaging and come with instructions, too.

