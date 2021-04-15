NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

After 20 Years, This Amazing Famicom Collection Is Finally Complete

Gaming

After 20 Years, This Amazing Famicom Collection Is Finally Complete

1 min

92views
72
12 shares, 72 points
After 20 Years, This Amazing Famicom Collection Is Finally Complete

The Famicom was Nintendo’s first smash-hit home system and spawned the NES in the west. The shared library of these systems is immense, especially by standards of the period – in Japan alone, over 1000 games were released for the console.

“How long would it take someone to collect all of those games, complete-in-box?”, we hear you ponder. Well, ponder no longer, as someone has actually gone and done it. That someone is Japanese YouTuber SOMARI, who, in just over 20 years, has finally completed their Famicom collection:

Last month, on March 11, 2021, with the purchase of “Snow Brothers”, I was able to complete all 1053 NES cassette commercial products with boxes and instructions!!

It has been 20 years and 3 months since I purchased “Mobile Suit Z Gundam” in December 2000.

Thanks to everyone who has always supported me, I have reached this point! thank you very much!!

The final game was Toaplan’s port of Snow Bros., in case you were wondering. All of the 1053 games are complete in their original packaging and come with instructions, too.

This article originally appeared on Nintendo Life | Latest News

READ  One step closer: India could complete construction of WORLD’S HIGHEST railway bridge by end of year
, , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

72
12 shares, 72 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in
en English
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindiit Italianpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanish