Harry Kane injury: Tottenham talisman hobbles off after rolling ankle in Everton draw

The England captain has had plenty of misfortune with his ankles in recent seasons, having suffered ligament damage on two separate occasions.
He also rolled his ankle earlier this season in the 3-1 defeat to Liverpool but made a miraculous recovery, returning for Tottenham’s Premier League clash with West Brom two games later.
Now Tottenham need another miracle when discovering the extent of the damage, with Kane expected to be assessed tomorrow.
Spurs face Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final later month and Jose Mourinho’s job is on the line.
Should he fail to win his first trophy as Tottenham boss, he could be facing the sack at the end of the season.
Tottenham lost further ground in the race for the top-four tonight after sharing the points at Goodison Park.
Kane then responded with his second and nearly had a hat-trick when his header clipped the woodwork.
But the game ended on a sour note for the visitors as Kane hobbled away, something that is now a major worry for Tottenham.
Gareth Southgate will also be concerned about his skipper as he was watching on from the stands at Goodison Park.
“It is too early to say something. For him to leave the pitch with a few minutes to go is obviously because he felt something. Let me be optimistic and believe that he has time to recover. Let’s see,” he told Sky Sports.
“Let me be optimistic and believe it’s nothing serious. It’s obvious he’s a very important player for us. I cannot say much or speculate.
“Both [Kane’s goals] were from crosses but it was great finishing. It’s the kind of player that when you see the first touch and the control, we are used to seeing it in training and we know it is fantastic finishing. Two beautiful goals but not a surprise for the ones who see him do it every day in training.”
