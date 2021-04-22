NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Etihad Airways to stop operating Boeing 777-300ER jets this year

Finance

Etihad Airways to stop operating Boeing 777-300ER jets this year

Author Reuters
This post originally appeared on Stock Market News

Etihad Airways to stop operating Boeing 777-300ER jets this year© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The Boeing logo is displayed on a screen, at the NYSE in New York

DUBAI (Reuters) – Etihad Airways Chief Executive Tony Douglas said on Thursday the Abu Dhabi state carrier would no longer operate Boeing (NYSE:) 777-300ER aircraft after this year.

“You will see of us a very focused, a very disciplined operating model which is heavily built around the fleet type of (Boeing) 787 Dreamliners and (Airbus) A350-1000s,” he told the online World Aviation Festival.

Etihad had 19 Boeing 777s in its fleet as of December, its website showed.

