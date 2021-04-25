Lobbyist accused of using date-rape drug on Texas Capitol staffer

Author: KTRK

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) — A staffer at the Texas Capitol is accusing a lobbyist of using a date-rape drug on her during a recent meeting, according the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Investigators were looking into the claims about the incident, but refused to provide any other details, DPS press secretary Ericka Miller said in a statement to ABC13.

The incident happened during a meeting off-site, according to Austin American-Statesman reporter Tony Pholetski.

NEW: Authorities confirm they are investigating an allegation that a female Capitol staffer was drugged by a lobbyist during a recent meeting. The governor’s and House speaker’s offices have been informed, which is customary when DPS is investigating a high-profile allegation. — Tony Plohetski (@tplohetski) April 24, 2021

Representatives with Texas Speaker of the House Dade Phelan’s office told ABC13 they are aware of the investigation, and the criminal complaint is being addressed by DPS.

Gov. Greg Abbott’s office was also notified of the investigation, the Austin American-Statesman reported Saturday.

Neither the lobbyist, who has not been arrested or charged, nor the alleged victim, were identified.

While no one has been publicly identified, some state lawmakers have hinted that they know who the accused lobbyist is and have promised to ban them from their offices.

“While the investigation is pending, the accused lobbyist(s) and their firm(s) are banned from my office,” State Rep. Dustin Burrows tweeted Saturday. “And, if true, will be permanently banned.”

“Agreed,” tweeted State Rep. Greg Bonnen, who represents part of Galveston County “My office is off limits to the lobbyist under investigation and his firm.”

While the investigation is pending, the accused lobbyist(s) and their firm(s) are banned from my office; and, if true, will be permanently banned. https://t.co/7csAu06cRP — Dustin Burrows (@Burrows4TX) April 25, 2021