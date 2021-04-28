Prince Harry won't be able to ‘handle’ Meghan Markle’s ‘fake LA world’ claims Caprice

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Celebrity News Feed

Harry recently returned to England for his grandfather Prince Phillip’s funeral.

He walked behind the coffin in the ceremony last Saturday, April 17 along with his brother Prince William.

Advertisements

However, Harry then returned home to Los Angeles on April 20, the day before the Queen’s birthday.

Harry and Meghan were also recently in the news as they were announced to be taking part in Vax Live.

Airing virtually on May 8, this is a fundraising concert raising money and awareness for the Covid-19 vaccine.