Lloyds Bank warning as Britons attacked by another text message scam – ‘don’t click!’

Lloyds Bank customers have unfortunately been targeted by scams in the past, but sadly cybercriminals are continuing to change their messages to attack Britons. The latest scam once again centres around text message, as more and more people become used to using their phones to manage their finances. The text reads: “LLOYDS-SECURITY: You have successfully scheduled a payment of £69.99 to payee MR ADAMS 28/04. If this was NOT you, visit: https://payee-confirmationcentre.com.”

Neither will they ask Britons for a PIN code, card expiry date, or Personal Security Number.

Individuals who are asked to move their money or transfer funds by someone claiming to be from Lloyds Bank can be assured this correspondence is a scam.

People who come into contact with a scam text message are strongly encouraged never to click the link and delete the message upon receipt.

This is the best way to protect oneself and keep a guard up against dangerous cybercriminals looking to take advantage.

A number of individuals shared similar warnings, explaining their close encounters with the scam text claiming to be from Lloyds Bank, via social media.