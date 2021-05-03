Hours to go until NS&I announces May 2021 Premium Bonds winners – how to use prize checker

NS&I always maintains the anonymity of winners, but some information about them is released.
For example, last month, it was announced that the two £1million jackpot winners for April 2021 came from Cumbria and Lothian.
In that month, there was a total of 3,068,376 prizes worth £88,215,800 to be paid out.
The Premium Bonds prize checker is available on the NS&I website for instance.
It’s also possible to check this information via the official NS&I prize checker app.
Customers can also do this via their Alexa-enabled device.
There are limits as to how many Premium Bonds a person can hold though.
This currently stands at £50,000 per person.
At the other end of the scale, the minimum investment amount is £25 per person.
