Hours to go until NS&I announces May 2021 Premium Bonds...

Finance

Hours to go until NS&I announces May 2021 Premium Bonds winners – how to use prize checker

The Premium Bonds prize draw results are released at the start of each month. However, due to the weekend and the Bank Holiday Monday which followed, information on who scooped a substantial payout this month is yet to be revealed.
As such, it’s only a matter of hours until details about the latest winners of a life-changing sum of money are released.

NS&I always maintains the anonymity of winners, but some information about them is released.

For example, last month, it was announced that the two £1million jackpot winners for April 2021 came from Cumbria and Lothian.

In that month, there was a total of 3,068,376 prizes worth £88,215,800 to be paid out.

For those who want to check whether they’ve won, there is a tool specifically intended to help with the process.

The Premium Bonds prize checker is available on the NS&I website for instance.

It’s also possible to check this information via the official NS&I prize checker app.

Customers can also do this via their Alexa-enabled device.

The odds of winning per £1 Bond number currently stand at 34,500 to one.

There are limits as to how many Premium Bonds a person can hold though.

This currently stands at £50,000 per person.

At the other end of the scale, the minimum investment amount is £25 per person.

