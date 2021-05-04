Nintendo Has Updated Its Official Island In Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Nintendo

Think back to last year when the Dream Suite arrived in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and you might remember how Nintendo actually released the Dream Address code for its own official island in the game.

Now, in an update on Twitter – it’s announced the same island has had a facelift, with what appears to be some items from the Sanrio collection. The code you’ll need to make the return trip is: DA-6382-1459-4417

Ninten Island, the official Nintendo #AnimalCrossingNewHorizons island, has had a facelift! Use the Dream Address below to visit and grab some new Nook Inc. Custom Designs: DA-6382-1459-4417 pic.twitter.com/b6XkcExsts— Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope)

May 1, 2021

Nintendo’s European Twitter account has also shared some images (as can be seen above) of the island, if you don’t perhaps feel like visiting right away. Will you be heading back? Do you make use of the Dream Suite feature very often? Leave a comment down below.

