Health

High cholesterol symptoms: The warning sign in your mouth of elevated levels

Cholesterol is a waxy substance found in the body that has many important roles, such as helping your metabolism work efficiently. However, having high levels of LDL cholesterol – a type of cholesterol that’s often called the “bad” cholesterol – can raise your risk of heart disease. It is therefore imperative to keep LDL cholesterol levels under control.
After analysing the data, LDL cholesterol levels were higher in the group with periodontitis.

“This study indicates that hyperlipidemia may be associated with periodontal disease,” the researchers concluded.

How to get tested for cholesterol

In most cases, high cholesterol will not produce any symptoms.

“You can only find out if you have it from a blood test,” explains the NHS.

“Saturated fats, found primarily in red meat and full-fat dairy products, raise your total cholesterol,” warns the Mayo Clinic.

As it explains, “decreasing your consumption of saturated fats can reduce your low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol — the ‘bad’ cholesterol.”

You should also increase your intake of soluble fibre, it suggests, because this can reduce the absorption of cholesterol into your bloodstream.

Soluble fibre is found in such foods as oatmeal, kidney beans, Brussels sprouts, apples and pears.

