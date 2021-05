High cholesterol symptoms: The warning sign in your mouth of elevated levels

Cholesterol is a waxy substance found in the body that has many important roles, such as helping your metabolism work efficiently. However, having high levels of LDL cholesterol – a type of cholesterol that’s often called the “bad” cholesterol – can raise your risk of heart disease . It is therefore imperative to keep LDL cholesterol levels under control.

After analysing the data, LDL cholesterol levels were higher in the group with periodontitis.

“This study indicates that hyperlipidemia may be associated with periodontal disease,” the researchers concluded.

How to get tested for cholesterol

In most cases, high cholesterol will not produce any symptoms.

Advertisements

“You can only find out if you have it from a blood test,” explains the NHS.