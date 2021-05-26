The 7 explosive Dominic Cummings quotes that have rocked No 10

Matt Hancock

Speaking about Matt Hancock, Mr Cummings said the health secretary’s performance fell “far, far disastrously below the standards which the country has a right to expect”.

Mr Cummings said: “I said repeatedly from February and March ‘If we don’t fire Mr Hancock and we don’t get the testing in someone else’s hands, we are going to kill people and it will be a catastrophe.

“The British system is not set up to deal with a Secretary of State who repeatedly lies in meetings.”

Advertisements

He added: “I think the Secretary of State for Health should have been fired for at least 15, 20 things, including lying to everybody on multiple occasions in meeting after meeting in the Cabinet room and publicly.

“Hancock wanted to be able to go on TV and say ‘look at means my 100k target’. I was criminal behaviour which caused serious harm.

“[The Prime Minister] came close to removing him in April, but fundamentally wouldn’t do it.”

READ MORE: Andrew Neil summarises Dominic Cummings interview