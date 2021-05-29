Newslanes Community

Sasha Johnson: Teenager charged over shooting of activist in Peckham

Sasha Johnson: Teenager charged over shooting of activist in Peckham
Ms Johnson, 27, was shot in the head at a house party in Peckham on May 23. She is in a critical condition in hospital.
Cameron Deriggs, 18, of Bromley Hill, Lewisham has been charged with conspiracy to murder, the Metropolitan police said.

He will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

Police said four other men arrested over the incident have been bailed until late June.

Detectives continue to appeal for anyone with information to come forward.

Witnesses can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 and provide the reference 1172/23MAY.

Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: UK Feed

