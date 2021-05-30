Which countries will be added to green list? Boris urged to do more ahead of June 3 update

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the move was “necessarily cautious”, but travel sector leaders warned it could “delay the industry’s recovery”.

EasyJet boss Johan Lundgren said: “The decision to put so few European countries into the green tier is simply not justified by the data or the science and is inconsistent with the approach to reopen the domestic economy.

“So we call on the Government to provide transparency on decision-making and clarity on when we can expect other European countries to join the green list so that consumers and airlines alike can plan for this summer.”

Airlines UK, an industry body that represents British flight carriers, urged Mr Johnson and his Government to make “major additions” to the list during the next review on June 3.

