Truck Driver Who Killed 5 Cyclists Is Sentenced to 40 Years

“I can’t bear to remove any of it,” she said, the newspaper reported. “I’m not ready to remove any trace of him. It’s all I have left.”

Before he was sentenced, Mr. Barson apologized to the victims’ families.

“Knowing I caused the death of five beautiful people and severely hurt two others is unbearable most of the time,” he said, according to Fox 5 in Las Vegas. “I’ve caused so much pain in all of your lives, and I want you to know I’m so truly sorry for what I’ve done. I know you will carry this pain forever, and it breaks my heart I caused this. If I could give my life to bring your loved ones back, I would. I am so ashamed of myself.”

The portion of the highway where the cyclists were hit on Dec. 10 has a speed limit of 75 m.p.h. But the highway is generally considered safe for biking because of its wide shoulder, local cyclists said.

Mr. Barson was initially charged with five counts of driving under the influence resulting in death as well as other charges that could have resulted in his being sentenced to more than 100 years in prison, Mr. Sheets said.

But under a deal with prosecutors, he agreed to plead guilty in April to two counts of driving under the influence resulting in death, Mr. Sheets said.

Asked about the deal, Mr. Wolfson said that if the case had gone to trial, there was a possibility that a judge could have blocked as evidence the blood draw that determined that Mr. Barson had methamphetamine in his system.

Mr. Wolfson blamed the potential problem with the blood draw on “less than perfect investigative work” by the Nevada Highway Patrol.