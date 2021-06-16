Microsoft Teams is changing how you reply to messages

The chat bubbles feature is expected to start rolling out in mid-July, with the new functionality expected to become available fully by the end of the month. The inbound chat bubbles feature is launching on Windows 10 and macOS, with a release for mobile yet to be confirmed.

The description of the feature on the Microsoft 365 Roadmap says: “Chats sent during a Teams meeting will surface on the screens of all meeting participants, making the chat more central to the conversation”.

The Teams chat bubble feature was first announced back in July of last year. At the time, Microsoft said: “During meetings, chat has become a lively space for conversation and idea-sharing, and offers an option for people to participate in the discussion without having to jump in verbally. But it can be challenging to pay attention to video feeds, presentations, and chats all at the same time. Currently, Teams users need to manually open a chat window to view the chat screen. Soon, however, chats sent during a Teams meeting will surface on the screens of all meeting participants, making the chat more central to the conversation.”

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Tech Feed