State pension age: Will the DWP increase it again following Ombudsman probe? Full details

State pension age changes were introduced in recent years as previously, the official state retirement age was 60 for women and 65 for men. However, under the Pension Act of 1995, and subsequently the Pension Act of 2011, many women born in the 1950s saw their state pension age rise to match those of men.

“Both the High Court and Court of Appeal have supported the actions of the DWP, under successive governments dating back to 1995, and the Supreme Court recently refused the claimants’ permission to appeal.”

Regardless of the outcome of the review, the Government has plans to change the state pension age again in the coming years.

Currently, the state pension age is 66 for most people but under the Government’s current schedule, it will be rising to 67 between 2026 and 2028.

Beyond this, it will rise to 68 by 2046.