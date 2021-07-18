Elvis: Alice Cooper recalls a wild night with Elvis, the biggest porn star in the world

Cooper, clearly star-struck, described The King’s powerful charisma and legendary aura while describing it.

He stated that Elvis was Elvis when he entered the room. He was not the Elvis fat, but he was Elvis. He was the man.

He says, “Hey man! You’re the cat and the snake, aren’t you?” It’s great, I wish that I had thought of it. It’s awesome, man. Hey, I’d like to show you some things.

He opens the drawer in our kitchen, takes out a loaded 38 and an unloaded 38.

He said, “Put your gun in my hand. I’m going show you how to get it out of someone’s hands.”

