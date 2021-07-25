Tourism in Spain is ‘heavily affected’ by the amber chaos. “Hope” rule-free travel will be back

Spain has been a favorite destination for British tourists since pre-pandemic 2019, when 18 million Brits visited the country. Recent developments in the traffic light system saw the Balearic Islands join the Canary Islands, and Spain rejoined the amberlist.

The Beta variant was responsible for 20.2 percent (as of July 4, 2007) of all confirmed coronavirus cases.

According to ECDC data, the number of cases in Spain recently due to Beta variant are now five times greater than France.

The Government of France cited an increase of cases of Beta variants originally discovered in South Africa.

The nation is still unclear about the process of transferring countries onto the “amber plus” or new amber list.

Ms Williams said that although the travel landscape is uncertain at present, she “hopes” for holidays to return.

Because tourism is “a lifeline to many destinations and businesses dependent on British tourism,”

Many hotels and other tourism organizations have already taken measures to ensure that their customers and staff are safe from the pandemic.

Ms McWilliams stated that there are many initiatives. For example, some Spanish regions offer their free travel insurance, which protects foreigners in case of Covid-19 infections.

For foreign tourists who are staying in approved tourist accommodations, Andalucia and the Balearic Islands offer free travel insurance.

The policies are varied in their details, but they all cover medical, surgery, hospitalisation, transportation, and repatriation expenses as well as costs for extending stays at regulated accommodations.

She said that many large Spanish hotels, including Palladium Hotel Group have begun offering testing on-site. This makes the process easier for anyone who needs it. On a practical level, the technology is being used by the Spanish tourism industry, which includes restaurants and bars, to minimize physical transactions.

McWilliams feels that Spain and its archipelagos can be considered “safe” destinations for tourists.

She stated that she felt Spain, the Balearic Islands, and the Canary Islands had an extraordinary infrastructure for residents and tourists.

The COVID numbers have increased in recent years, but this was mainly among young people not suffering from any harmful symptoms.

The hospitals do not have to be under stress and Spanish tourists take many measures to minimize infection risk.

Experts believe that “more affordable testing” is the best way to restore holiday enjoyment.

She stated that “This is a barrier to many.”

According to a survey by Battleface, the average cost of testing for a holiday in Britain is now PS61.

Ms McWilliam says that the tourism industry wants to see back vacationers, but she recognizes the uncertainties inherent in the ever-changing rules.

She concluded that “as rates have risen, I believe travellers should make an informed decision about whether or not to travel due to their personal circumstances.”