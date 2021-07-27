Nintendo says it hasn’t forgotten Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Nintendo announced that Animal Crossing: New Horizons would receive additional free content in the second half of this year. The Nintendo team thanked fans for being patient during an especially dry period for update.

We don’t know how large these updates will be, or which features they might contain. Brewster is not mentioned. It is, however, something I think.

This Thursday 29th July sees a small update. The game now has a few seasonal additions and the August fireworks are back.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons was a huge success and became the second most popular game on Nintendo Switch, behind Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. It had sold more than 32.63 million copies as of March 31, 2018.

However, the initial flurry was cut off at the beginning of the year and only a handful of new furniture pieces have been added in recent months to mark the passage of public holidays.

As the first anniversary of the game passed without much fanfare, the event calendar started to repeat itself with very few changes and the feeling that the game was abandoned began to grow.

These updates are not the only ones. More content is being developed for #AnimalCrossing New Horizons later in the year. We will keep you updated with more information in the near future. We appreciate your patience and support. — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 27, 2021

Nintendo today tweeted that a free update is available for Animal Crossing New Horizons on the 29th of July. To enjoy weekly Fireworks and seasonal new items, please ensure that you are running the most recent version.

New Horizons had a major update a long time ago. The game was released in March 2020. It included a June update, swimming in July and fireworks in August, as well as a Halloween update. The long-awaited option to save, support more holidays and reactions, as well as the ability to transfer saves and warp pipes. A Hello Kitty crossover was made in March.

New Horizons fans are eager to see the popular 3DS game New Leaf and other features, including characters such as Brewster, the barista-pigeon. The froggy chair is still missing.

Publiated at Tue 27 July 2021, 14:09:19 (+0000).