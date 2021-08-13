Microsoft Outlook will receive a critical email update that is vital for its users Copy Gmail

This simple technological innovation could allow millions to join us in our quest to prevent scam email from reaching UK mailboxes.

Microsoft Outlook can add the Report Phishing function to its email client.

It is only currently available for the business or corporate versions of Office 365.

Mike Cherry, national chair of the Federation of Small Businesses, said: “Innovations such as this are critical to taking down business crime.” It is possible to take small, achievable steps that will help protect thousands of small businesses from being targeted by cyberattacks. There are nearly four million cyberattacks on small UK businesses each year. More than 50% of them come via phishing.

We encourage small businesses to investigate the NCSC tool to see if they can use it to safeguard employees and their business. And anyone can take part, any small business, employee or self-employed person can forward attempted scam emails to [email protected]

