Amelia Hamlin (20) shows off her statuesque figure with frilly pink lingerie

Boux Avenue, a UK-based lingerie brand, unveiled Amelia Hamlin in February. She has since flooded her social networks with revealing photos over the past six months.

The 20-year old model treated her 1 million Instagram followers to another set of photos featuring her new bra and pants.

Amelia was seductive and captivating while wearing a pink outfit that did not leave much to imagination.

Infectious: Amelia Hamlin (20) wore pink lingerie and a pouty, seductive smile in her recent promotional campaign for Boux Avenue in the UK.

Hamlin appears to have taken off her white coat in the photos. This was a great way to display her humor.

‘coat check? She joked about @bouxavenue in the caption.

Harry Hamlin’s daughter and Lisa Rinna were actors. She had her blonde tresses cut long, straight and past her middle back.

Hamlin kept accessories down to a minimum and chose to focus her 5ft9in body in the Boux Ave combo.

The pouty look she used to sell these items was a hallmark of her work, as she has modeled for many brands, including Alo Yoga athleisure, Boohoo online and DNA clothing, which she co-founded with Delilah Hamlin.

Hamlin also shared intimate information about herself on Saturday during an Instagram Live question-and-answer session.

Spacey tattoo

This is the world she left: Her small, bald planet was dubbed “the real OG favorite”

One individual asked, “Do you have tattoos?” Is there a favorite one?

The Los Angeles native now has body art that she kept hidden under her blonde hair.

She wrote, “HAVE LOTS of tattoos that are hidden and this one might be my favorite because it’s hilarious,” as she posted a photo of an alien-like head just below her ear.

“BUT THIS IS THE REAL FAVE,” she said. She then took a second picture, where she pointed out what appears to be a moon with a ring around its surface, similar to Planet Saturn.

Flirty. Hamlin started the Instagram q&a Happy with a tease to her followers by writing: ‘Saturday, we will spend today fully clothed. Thanks for asking.

Obsessed. Some personal details were shared, including how Kathy Hilton used to hate being 5ft9in high, but she now loves it; that she tried to keep a healthy diet but does not restrict herself to certain foods; and the fact that she is obsessed with Kathy Hilton.

Hamlin wore a yellow and white pattern sweatshirt with pants and set up an Instagram q and-a Happy. She teased her followers by writing: ‘Saturday, we will spend today fully clothed.

She shared her gratitude and humble side when she was asked what her favorite part about modeling.