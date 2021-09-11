ALPINA B8 Gran Coupe Vs Mercedes-AMG GT63 S 4-Door Coupe Automobile Test

ALPINA B8 Gran Coupe, a rare car that is truly special, was admired even at Monterey Car Week. It stood out amongst the expensive Bugattis, Ferraris, and Bugattis. It isn’t even the most luxurious, fast, four-door luxury vehicle from Germany. The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4-Door Coupe is another (eh, AMG, it’s hard to think of a better name) that Autocar recently paired together.

They look very similar on paper. They both feature twin-turbo V8s (4.4 liter ALPINA and 4.0 liter AMG), both come with automatic gearboxes, all-wheel-drive, and are big four-door luxury vehicles. ALPINA’s B8 Gran Coupe has 612 horsepower and 590lb-ft torque. The AMG’s custom-built V8 produces 630hp and 664lb-ft. The AMG has more power than the ALPINA, but both can go 0-60 in 3.2 seconds and 3.1 seconds respectively.

Get both cars on the road, though, and you’ll soon realize that they’re actually very different machines. The ALPINA B8 is the epitome of smooth. Its engine is loud-ish but never intrusive, its cabin is whisper quiet, its suspension is perfectly damped, and its power deliver — while ferocious — happens with a silk smoothness that belies its rapid acceleration. While the AMG is far more off a wild animal. Its engine barks to life and makes a far angrier noise, its chassis is more playful and more dynamic, and its steering is more communicative.

Autocar says that both cars are attractive and have different reasons for being bought. Everyday, the ALPINA B8 Gran Coupe wins because it is just as fast and as refined as the AMG. The AMG GT 4-Door, with its more powerful engine, is more entertaining. Both have strong arguments, so it is hard to decide which one you like best. It’s worth a look.

Source: Autocar

Publited Sat, 11 Sep 2021 at 15:07:33 +0000