Food shortages in supermarkets: Are you affected by these products?

A YouGov poll found 45 percent of Brits had noticed food shortages during August. Supermarket giants are trying to recruit more HGV truck drivers to help combat supply chain problems, but customers notice gaps in the shelves. Which items are disappearing from shelves?

Customers across the UK have faced empty shelves or low stock in supermarkets.

Food shortages in UK supermarkets are due to problems with supply chains and staff shortages.

British restaurants, including Nando’s (Greg’s) and McDonald’s have also apologized to customers who were disappointed by the lack of certain menu items over recent weeks.

What is the UK doing to combat food insecurity?

Ian Wright, the chief executive officer of the Food and Drink Federation warned that shortages may be permanent, an assertion the Government refuted.

