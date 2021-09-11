Food shortages in supermarkets: Are you affected by these products?

A YouGov poll found 45 percent of Brits had noticed food shortages during August. Supermarket giants are trying to recruit more HGV truck drivers to help combat supply chain problems, but customers notice gaps in the shelves. Which items are disappearing from shelves?
Customers across the UK have faced empty shelves or low stock in supermarkets.
Food shortages in UK supermarkets are due to problems with supply chains and staff shortages.
British restaurants, including Nando’s (Greg’s) and McDonald’s have also apologized to customers who were disappointed by the lack of certain menu items over recent weeks.
What is the UK doing to combat food insecurity?
Ian Wright, the chief executive officer of the Food and Drink Federation warned that shortages may be permanent, an assertion the Government refuted.
READ MORE: Meghan and Harry blasted for ‘entitlement’ over Lili christening
Wright noted that food shortages are caused by staff shortages at all levels of the supply chain, as well as EU citizens leaving the UK as a result both of Covid and Brexit.
The UK Government has announced Friday that an additional 50,000 HGV driving test will be available to increase interest in lorry driving.
Grant Shapps, Transport Secretary said that “the shortage of drivers” is a worldwide problem. However, the UK has been working to attract and strengthen drivers.
We’ve delivered 50% more HGV drivers’ tests since the pandemic. But today’s extra measures can deliver as many as 50,000 additional test per year. This will help more people get their careers in high-paying HGV drivers.
Waitrose offered salaries up to PS53.780 to lorry drivers in August. Tesco and Iceland offered higher salaries for potential drivers with a 25 percent increase.
Which food is at the top of the list?
Milk
The Independent reported that some UK dairy farms had to dump milk because they were short of drivers.
Milk & More has stopped deliveries to some customers.
Milk & More states on its website that “Unfortunately” some fulfillment centers have been affected by the industry-wide shortage of drivers.
“Regrettably, some of our centres have been severely affected by low staffing levels. This is leading to some customers feeling let down.”
DO NOT MISS:
BBC fail to secure rights for women’s US Open final [UPDATE]
Aldi knocked off the top spot as cheapest UK supermarket [INSIGHT]
Michael Caine health: ‘My days are numbered’ [REACTION]
Chicken
Nando’s closed 50 of its restaurants last month due to shortages.
The restaurant chain posted on August 21st, 2021 that chicken is back on their menu at all of its restaurants.
But, shoppers at supermarkets have reported a lack of chicken in local stores and their favorite restaurants.
Richard Griffiths (chief executive at the British Poultry Council) attributed the lack of poultry to a shortage in the workforce.
Turkey
Poultry chains warned that these problems could lead to a shortage of turkeys, provoking fears about what Christmas will bring.
Mark Gorton is the managing director at Traditional Norfolk Poultry. He stated that he couldn’t find anyone to manage our farm and factory.
Pigs wrapped in blankets or gammon
According to industry insiders, the problems facing the UK’s supply chain could impact some of the most loved Christmas foods.
According to the National Pig Association (NPA), there may be shortages.
Zoe Davies is the chief executive officer of NPA. She told The Sun that there was a lot to be concerned about Christmas pigs in blankets, and availability of gammon for Christmas.
“This would be the time when the processors would ordinarily be setting up stock for the holiday season and then storing it.”
Publited Sat, 11 September 2021 at 18:52:00 +0000