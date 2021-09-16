Volta Trucks raises EUR37 Million to get electric delivery trucks on the streets in London and Paris

Although trucking is often associated with highways and large trucks, it is not unusual to see them trundling through the streets of some of the most densely populated areas in the world. Volta Trucks an EV startup, says that this is far from the ideal situation. In London, 26% of pedestrian deaths and 80% of bicycle fatalities are caused by large commercial vehicles. They also contribute a significant amount to carbon emissions.

Volta proposes to electrify the large cargo vehicle, called Heavy Goods Vehicles in Europe (HGVs in Europe) for delivery within urban centres. TechCrunch was told by a spokesperson for Volta that trucks and cities don’t really work well together. However, you cannot ban trucks entirely from urban centers.

Volta Trucks raised EUR37 Million ($44 Miillion) in funding to help accelerate its plans. It started with pilot cars in London and Paris.

Luxor Capital Group, New York, and Byggmastare Anders J Ahlstrom holding of Stockholm led the round. The new investors were Proterra, a U.S. battery and electric vehicle manufacturer, and Agility Supply Chain Management Company.

When Elon Musk unveiled the Tesla Model 3, Volta founder and serial entrepreneur Carl-Magnus Norden had the idea. Norden recognized that commercial vehicles produce large amounts of carbon and there wasn’t an equivalent movement for electrifying them.

Volta, not to be confused by Volta Charging (the European EV charging station provider), has created a truck with a view of 220 degrees that allows the driver to see the city from a bus. In the middle of the cab is the driver’s chair. The 16-ton Volta Zero truck will have a single unit that contains an OEM supplier Meritor’s electric motor, transmission, and rear axle. The eAxle is a unit that allows for more room between the frame rails and the battery.

These batteries have a range of 95 to 120 miles and are being designed by Proterra. Proterra is a supplier and investor that Volta claims will be able supply batteries in the long-term and with higher production volumes. Volta envisions that the company will be able to produce 5,000 trucks before 2023 ends, 14,000-15,000 in 2024 and 27,000 trucks when 2025 begins.

Volta will also be offering a truck as a service model. This is an agreement that includes insurance, infrastructure charging, and service repairs. Volta plans to sell trucks directly, but a spokesperson stated that the leasing model would make up at least 50% and possibly even 80% of the company’s business.

Volta will launch six R&D vehicles this year in London and Paris. The trucks will be used internally for validation. By the middle next year, the company will be launching a pilot program of 33 vehicles with two European cities.

This will enable Volta’s full-scale production to begin by 2022. Steyr Automotive, Austria will manufacture all of these vehicles with the exception six beta trucks. They announced their manufacturing agreement last Wednesday.

Volta claims it has letters of intention for 2,500 trucks. As Volta gets closer to serial production, the goal is to transform these letters into binding deposit-led orders. The total amount raised by Volta to date is now EUR60million ($71 million).

