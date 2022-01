Start your engine on March 10th.

The Switch could really use with a new kart racing game, and luckily in March, Chocobo GP will be racing onto the hybrid system.

This new racer will include a story mode, 64-player knock-out tournament, time attacks and various other modes. Square Enix is also releasing a free-to-download version – allowing players who don’t own the game to join in on the fun.

