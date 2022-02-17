



The RAC have warned motorists to prepare for daily new record prices of fuel as multiple global factors impact the price of oil. With the prices surging, the markets are being sent into a frenzy causing concern of another financial crash. The International Energy Agency (IEA) has increased its predictions for global oil demand in 2022.

Wholesale fuel prices are skyrocketing due to post-pandemic recovery, the added demand combined with lags in global supply means that prices continually rise. On the weekend, the average price of unleaded fuel rose to 148.02p per litre, a new all-time high compared to the high recorded last November where it was 147.72p per litre. Diesel is also hitting record highs going from 151.10p per litre to 151.57 last week. The fears of a war in Europe are increasing inflation and experts have said that “for the time being, stock market traders cannot hope that the central banks will rush to their aid” and consequently, on Monday the German stock index dipped to its lowest level since 2021.

A report from the IEA stated that a barrel of Brent Crude oil is now at a high of $92.75, the highest it has been since September 2014. Simon Williams, a spokesperson for RAC fuel said: “Petrol has unfortunately hit a frightening new high of 148.02p, which takes filling a 55-litre car to an eye-watering £81.41.” In the wake of a steep rise in the cost of living and with household budgets already being pressured by inflation, increased energy bills, and tax hikes from April, this is a further burden. The spokesperson added: “With the oil price teetering on the brink of 100 dollars a barrel and retailers keen to pass on the increase in wholesale fuel quickly, new records could now be set on a daily basis in the coming weeks.” READ MORE: Falklands hit back at Argentina in furious new rebuke

Mr Williams has encouraged fuel retailers to not increase their profit margins in an effort to try and keep the financial burden on motorists as minimal as possible. Williams added: “On a positive note, retailer margins – which were the reason drivers paid overly high prices in December and January – have now returned to more normal levels of around 7p a litre. “We urge the big four supermarkets, which dominate fuel sales, to play fair with drivers and not to make a bad situation on the forecourt any worse by upping their margins again.” The IEA blamed Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates for a “chronic” failure to ease the strain on the global oil market by pumping more crude. DON’T MISS:

Coronation Street legend Peter Barlow is Jacob Hay’s father? (REVEAL)

Laila Rouass pulls out of engagement amid Ronnie O’Sullivan split (INSIGHT)

Biden humiliated as Putin set for major new energy deal (ANALYSIS)

The IEA warned that prices could continue to rise and criticised the gulf states for not tapping into their reserves in order to ease the crisis. WELT financial experts have cautioned that “the current inflationary wave is one of the strongest in decades”. They added: “On the one hand, this is due to the fact that energy makes up a large proportion of the consumer basket and, on the other hand, the price increases are extreme.” The experts further forewarned: “In the past, exploding energy prices often heralded a bear market on the stock exchanges. “Most analysts are still sticking to their optimistic stock forecasts, but the toxic mixture could render the forecasts invalid.”









Source link

Related