David Tennant return to Doctor Who confirmed – and he’s bringing a familiar face back

BBC’s highly acclaimed science fiction series Doctor Who has already made headlines which saw many fans excited for its ground-breaking return to screens. With the next Doctor in tow, it was recently revealed David Tennant would be making his huge comeback with another fan-favourite.

Ahead of Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor Who finale, it was recently revealed that the beloved David Tennant and Catherine Tate would be making their colossal comeback.

As one of the most iconic pairings of the series, the two stars have reunited and are currently filming their 2023 scenes.

David and Catherine’s return will celebrate a huge milestone as it will coincide with the show’s 60th anniversary celebrations.

This was another massive announcement from the franchise after it confirmed Ncuti Gatwa would become the 14th Doctor.

READ MORE: Outlander’s Sam Heughan explains dangerous and ‘illegal’ kilt scene