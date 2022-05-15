David Tennant return to Doctor Who confirmed – and he’s bringing a familiar face back

BBC’s highly acclaimed science fiction series Doctor Who has already made headlines which saw many fans excited for its ground-breaking return to screens. With the next Doctor in tow, it was recently revealed David Tennant would be making his huge comeback with another fan-favourite.
Ahead of Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor Who finale, it was recently revealed that the beloved David Tennant and Catherine Tate would be making their colossal comeback.
As one of the most iconic pairings of the series, the two stars have reunited and are currently filming their 2023 scenes.
David and Catherine’s return will celebrate a huge milestone as it will coincide with the show’s 60th anniversary celebrations.
This was another massive announcement from the franchise after it confirmed Ncuti Gatwa would become the 14th Doctor.
READ MORE: Outlander’s Sam Heughan explains dangerous and ‘illegal’ kilt scene
The last time the Doctor (played by David Tennant) and his sidekick Donna Noble (Catherine Tate) were seen together was in 2010.
Their last appearance was an emotional one for fans as the Doctor was forced to completely wipe Donna’s memory in order to save her life.
This made the Doctor’s flame-haired sidekick forget him and the incredible moments they shared saving the world.
Fans are excited to see how their reunion will go, as the Doctor left Donna’s family with a warning before he left.
“Maybe this is a missing story. Or a parallel world. Or a dream, or a trick, or a flashback.”
“The only thing I can confirm is that it’s going to be spectacular, as two of our greatest stars reunite for the battle of a lifetime,” he concluded.
Fans will remember back in 2010, during the Doctor’s last appearance, when he famously stated: “I don’t want to go.”
While he was succeeded by Matt Smith, Peter Capaldi, Jodie Whittaker and now Ncuti Gatwa, it looks as though fans of the duo have finally got what they wanted.
The most recent instalment of Doctor Who was a special episode of the current 13th Doctor, Jodie Whittaker, which aired over the Easter weekend.
The episode saw her and her companions come up against the aquatic villains known as the Sea Devils.
Jodie’s final episode as the Doctor will premiere later this year.
Thankfully for fans, the trailer was recently released and viewers shared their hopes for an appearance from Ncuti as the new Doctor.
Source link