Wanna Work Outside This Week? 13 Things You’ll Need To Survive The Sun





​​We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

With sunny days finally upon us, sitting indoors at our desks is becoming increasingly difficult. We dream of to work

But while we all love the idea of an outdoor office, issues like blinding screen glare, limited access to power, and not enough space to sit for prolonged periods, all contribute towards our sunny sessions being pretty short-lived.

Desperate to ditch our boring WFH set-ups while the sun continues to shine, we’ve pulled together a selection of products that’ll help you stay cool, comfortable, and connected from your al fresco workspace.

So slap on some SPF, and settle into your outdoor office.





