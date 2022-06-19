Apple promoting AirPods and Spatial Audio with new silhouette effect on TikTok

Earlier this month, Apple launched a new campaign starring Harry Styles to promote AirPods and Spatial Audio. The ad, which features the song “Music For a Sushi Restaurant,” shows silhouettes of people dancing just like in classic iPod ads. Now the company has released a new TikTok filter that lets you star in your own AirPods ad with the silhouette effect.

The filter is based on the AirPods advertisement with Harry Styles, and it also features the same song. The company has also invited some popular TikTok creators like Kendra Willis, Nifè, and Yai Ariza to promote the new filter that can be used by anyone (via The Apple Post).

If you don’t have AirPods yet but still want to create a video using the silhouette effect, that’s ok. Apple’s TikTok filter also adds a 3D version of the third-generation AirPods to your ears, and it even tracks your movements – so you can dance and feel like you’re in an Apple advertisement.

Jump into a new dimension of sound with Spatial Audio. Try out new AirPods Silhouette effect.

In order to try out the new AirPods silhouette effect in TikTok, just follow the steps below:

Open the TikTok app Tap the (+) button to create a new video Tap the Effects button Tap the search icon Search for “AirPods silhouettes” Record your own video and share it with your followers

Another easy way to find the new effect is by looking for Apple’s official profile (@apple) on TikTok. Choose one of the videos promoted by the company and then tap the “AirPods silhouettes” button.

When Apple introduced the AirPods 3 last year, the company also promoted it with another advertisement inspired by the classic iPod silhouette ads.

Apple on TikTok

This is not the first time Apple has used TikTok to promote its products and services. In 2021, the company partnered with singer and actress Olivia Rodrigo, who released a music video “made with iPad.” Then, Apple and Olivia Rodrigo used TikTok to encourage users to create and share masks similar to the ones in the music video, which were created using Procreate.

In 2020, Apple used its TikTok account for the first time to promote iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini with fun videos created by TikTok influencers.

As TikTok has become increasingly popular around the world, it’s no surprise that Apple is taking advantage of the social network’s hype to promote itself.

AirPods 3

AirPods 3, or third-generation AirPods, was the last AirPods to get Spatial Audio support following AirPods Pro and AirPods Max. Apple’s new truly wireless earphones released in October 2021 come with a new, more compact design, bigger battery, and improved sound quality.

If you don’t yet have AirPods or are looking for a new one, you can find special AirPods deals on Amazon.

Read also:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: